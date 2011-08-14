Clinger given lifetime ban for second doping infraction

Image 1 of 2 David Clinger (Image credit: Rufus Staffordshire) Image 2 of 2 David Clinger in his Webcor cycling days. (Image credit: Christopher Norris)

David Clinger has been handed a lifetime ban by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for the second time in June of this year. Already nearing the end of the two-year suspension he had received for his first offence in 2009, Clinger tested positive for clenbuterol in an out-of-competition test on June 29.

A statement from USADA said that Clinger “accepted responsibility for using clenbuterol to enhance his performance.” As it was his second doping infraction, the 34-year-old received a life ban, which began on August 9.

Clinger’s previous positive test came in June 2009, when he returned an adverse analytical finding for testosterone and modafil after finishing second at the USA Cycling Elite Road Race National Championships.

Clinger turned professional with Mercury in 1998, and subsequently rode for teams included Festina, US Postal Service and Rock Racing during his career.

