Claudia Cretti rides for the first time after Giro Rosa crash

Claudia Cretti (Valcar PBM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Italian rider Claudia Cretti has ridden a bike for the first time since her horrific crash during the Giro Rosa in early July.

21-year-old Cretti suffered serious head injuries and was placed in an enduced coma after hitting a roadside guardrail at 90km/h during stage 7.

Cretti’s mother Laura Bianchi has posted regular updates on her daughter’s recovery on Facebook. On Thursday she posted a photo of Claudia in her Valcar PBM team clothing as she rode briefly with her brother Giacomo near their home near Bergamo.

Laura Bianchi wrote on Facebook: “And now? Who is going to stop us?”

The photo sparked numerous message of support from friends and people who have been touched by Cretti’s accident and recovery.

Italian television RAI also showed Cretti briefly riding a mountain bike with her brother. It was her first time in the saddle, 133 days after her crash.

“She’d been waiting for months to ride a bike and now she’s done it. It was the first time since July that I’ve seen her smile like that,” Giacomo told RAI.

“She was always so protective of me because I’m her younger brother, so it seems only right that I’ve tried to help her as much as possible in such a difficult moment. I’m happy to do whatever I can.”