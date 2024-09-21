Cian Uijtdebroeks calls an end to his illness-struck 2024 season

'Taking some good rest and currently working on some physical issues to be ready for 2025'

Illness saw Cian Uijtdebroeks forced to abandon both the Giro d&#039;Italia and Vuelta a España during the 2024 campaign
Illness saw Cian Uijtdebroeks forced to abandon both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España during the 2024 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks has announced that he's calling an end to his 2024 season, with no more races on the schedule this year for the Belgian racer.

The 21-year-old raced his first season with Visma-Lease A Bike this year following a controversial split with Bora-Hansgrohe, though illness has prevented him from hitting the heights that saw him finish in the top 10 on his Grand Tour debut at the 2023 Vuelta a España.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.