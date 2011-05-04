Christina Watches will not suspend Michael Rasmussen over Mantova
Team says no further word from Italy on Dane's possible involvement
Michael Rasmussen has been mentioned in connection with the Mantova, Italy doping investigation. However, Christina Watches-Onfone boss Claus Hembo says there has been no further communication concerning the matter and there is therefore no reason to suspend his star rider.
“We have not heard anything,” Hembo told the Ritzau news agency. “I think it is positive that, while others have heard something, we do not hear anything. That strengthens us further in that Michael did things right. No news is good news.”
The investigation centers on a a pharmacy in Mantova, which Rasmussen said he used as his family pharmacy.
"We have full confidence in Michael Rasmussen, and it is no secret that the pharmacy is Michael's family pharmacy, located just around the corner” from his house, Hembo said.
“It is clear that when such a story comes up, we read it. We are interested in everything going on in cycling.”
Other riders named in the investigation have been removed from racing, including former world champion Alessandro Ballan of BMC Racing Team.
