Chris Froome wins Cyclingnews Rider of the Year in 2017 Reader Poll
Winner of Tour-Vuelta double tops Sagan and Dumoulin
When it comes to Cyclingnews' Rider of the Year, the voting is sometimes as much of a popularity contest as it is a reflection of a rider's results. This year, the two coincide with the selection of Team Sky's Chris Froome to the honour, who took 30 per cent of the vote. Triple world champion Peter Sagan took second place with 27 per cent of the votes and Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin rounded out the podium with 17 per cent.
It's hard to argue against Froome winning this category, although he missed out on topping the rolling UCI rankings to Greg Van Avermaet, he cemented his place in history with back-to-back Grand Tour victories.
Froome not only became the first rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in the same year since the Spanish Grand Tour's move from April in 1995, he won two stages of the Vuelta and two bronze medals at the World Championships.
The Briton has also set himself on track to join record holders Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx in winning three consecutive Grand Tours when he starts the Giro d'Italia next May.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Froome
|6096
|Votes
|2
|Peter Sagan
|5529
|3
|Tom Dumoulin
|3478
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet
|1283
|5
|Michal Kwiatkoswki
|1094
|6
|Annamiek van Vleuten
|759
|7
|Anna van der Breggen
|614
|8
|Alejandro Valverde
|513
|9
|Philippe Gilbert
|488
|10
|Coryn Rivera
|289
|11
|Chantal Blaak
|157
|12
|Jolien D'Hoore
|46
