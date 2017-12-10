Chris Froome wins Cyclingnews Rider of the Year in 2017 Reader Poll

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates on the podium after winning the 72nd edition of the Vuelta a Espana in 2017. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Christopher Froome (Team Sky) checks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) announces he will compete in the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 All smiles from Chris Froome after the Sky captain collected another red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tour de France winner Chris Froome flanked by runner-up Rigoberto Urán and third-placed Romain Bardet (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

When it comes to Cyclingnews' Rider of the Year, the voting is sometimes as much of a popularity contest as it is a reflection of a rider's results. This year, the two coincide with the selection of Team Sky's Chris Froome to the honour, who took 30 per cent of the vote. Triple world champion Peter Sagan took second place with 27 per cent of the votes and Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin rounded out the podium with 17 per cent.

It's hard to argue against Froome winning this category, although he missed out on topping the rolling UCI rankings to Greg Van Avermaet, he cemented his place in history with back-to-back Grand Tour victories.

Froome not only became the first rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in the same year since the Spanish Grand Tour's move from April in 1995, he won two stages of the Vuelta and two bronze medals at the World Championships.

The Briton has also set himself on track to join record holders Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx in winning three consecutive Grand Tours when he starts the Giro d'Italia next May.

