Chris Froome loses time after Volta a Catalunya crash

Chris Froome (Team Sky) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has lost a considerable amount of time in the overall classification at the Volta a Catalunya, after crashing hard during stage 2 from Mataro to Sant Feliu De Guixols. Froome crossed the line over 13 minutes down on the stage winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), ending any hopes he had in the GC.

Froome crashed along with Bora-Hansgrohe riders Andres Schillinger and Jay McCarthy inside the final 40 kilometres of the stage. All three were quickly back on their bikes but they lost over a minute as the peloton drove hard to catch the day’s breakaway.

Despite Froome trying to use his time trialling skills to make the juncture back to the main group. However, the gap only got larger and with 20 kilometres remaining Froome was already more than four minutes behind the peloton and the gap only continued to grow. Froome could be seen dropping back to his team car, and appeared to make the decision cut his loses and save his energy for later in the week.

As well as losing time, Froome lost plenty of skin on his right side with road rash to his right thigh.

The Volta a Catalunya is Froome's first race back after making his season debut at the Tour Colombia 2.1 in January.