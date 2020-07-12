Chris Froome latest transfer news and riders who might join him in 2021 – Podcast

This week’s cycling news has been dominated by one story – the move of Chris Froome to Israel Start-Up Nation. The four-time Tour de France winner will end his long stint at Team Ineos this year before moving to pastures new for the first time since 2010 but there are plenty of vital questions that need to be answered before the year is out.

The most pertinent and most difficult is whether Dave Brailsford will select Froome for the Tour de France this year or whether Ineos will discard their longest serving leader for Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas. Cyclingnews’ Daniel Benson and Procycling’s Ed Pickering take on the biggest question ahead of the Tour while also sharing details on how the move came about.

We also look ahead to 2021 and whether the move to Israel Start-Up Nation will pay off and who the team needs to sign in order to help Froome in his quest to win a fifth Tour title.

This week’s episode – brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello – isn’t all Froome, as we also check in with Jumbo Visma’s Wout Van Aert, who is currently at a training camp ahead of the Tour. We talk to the Belgian about the Tour, cyclo-cross and, of course, Froome.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

