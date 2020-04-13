Chris Froome: I'd go as far as saying my recovery is pretty much complete

In a short interview shown during the broadcast of the Team Ineos eRace on the Zwift indoor-riding platform on Sunday, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said that his recovery from his crash during a recon ride at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné is "pretty much complete".

The Team Ineos leader has only raced five days so far this season ahead of cycling's coronavirus shutdown – at the shortened UAE Tour in February, where he finished 71st overall – but rode to sixth place in the team's Zwift eRace, drawing the praise of manager Dave Brailsford who called it "a hell of a ride from a guy who is coming back".

Froome crashed out of last year's Critérium du Dauphiné during a reconnaissance ride of the stage 4 time trial, which left him with various fractures, including to his femur, neck and sternum.

"It's going well," Froome said from his home in Monaco on Sunday. "I'm staying really busy, obviously, with the kids every day, and doing as much training as I can on the turbo trainer and a lot of gym work as well.

"The recovery's going really well. I'd go as far as saying it's pretty much complete. I am still doing some exercises off the bike to strengthen that right side that was injured, but I'm back into normal training loads again and that's going really well."

The eRace was won by reigning time trial world champion Rohan Dennis, with Ireland's Eddie Dunbar finishing second and 2014 road race world champion Michal Kwiatkowski third.