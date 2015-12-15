Chris Froome celebrates birth of first child
Tour de France winner welcomes new family addition
Chris Froome and his wife Michelle celebrated the birth of their first child, Kellan.
The Tour de France winner posted a photo on Twitter with his new son. Froome and his wife married just over one year ago.
Froome wound up his time at the Team Sky training camp just in time to get back to Monaco for the birth. He will begin his 2016 season racing at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in February.
