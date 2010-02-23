Chocolate company backs Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Team

Bart Brentjens on an unforgetable ride. (Image credit: John Flynn / Crocodile Trophy)

The Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team picked up new support for its six-rider squad 2010. Chocolate manufacturer, Milka, is the new presenting sponsor of the UCI trade team run by Bart Brentjens. The official name for the team in 2010 will be "Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team powered by Milka".

"I am happy that Milka has chosen our team. Milka is one of the most famous sponsors of winter sports, as events and athletes have been supported for 15 years now, and it is great that they are now focusing on mountain biking as well," said Brenjens.

"We share the same goal for the team: two of our riders should participate at the 2012 Olympic Games in London."

Riders include former Dutch Under 23 Champion and Tour de France VTT winner Jelmer Pietersma; European Championship bronze medallist Lukas Kaufmann; Dutch Championship silver medallist Irjan Luttenberg; Belgian marathon champion Tim Wijnants; former Under 23 Dutch Champion Frank Beemer; and 1996 Olympic Gold Medallist and 1995 World Champion Bart Brentjens, who also has 10 Dutch national championships to his name.

"Like skiing, mountain biking takes place in the world of mountains and Alps - the home of the Milka brand," said Thomas Hergge, International Manager of Milka Sponsoring & Events. "The chance to sponsor Bart Brentjens and his team creates a new platform where the Milka experience can come to life."

The Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team powered by Milka will open its racing season at the Maremma Cup in Tuscany this weekend on February 27.

Throughout the season, the team will participate in in all cross country World Cup events, the Cape Epic, the Alpentour Trophy, the Crocodile Trophy variuos international races and championships.

The team will be officially presented in Holland in mid-April.

