Chipotle to sponsor Slipstream developmental team in 2011

The Team Chipotle jersey for 2011. (Image credit: Slipstream Sports)

Chipotle Mexican Grill will sponsor Slipstream Sport's development team this season. The Continental-ranked team will be known as Team Chipotle, Slipstream has announced.

The team has already supplied Peter Stetina to the ProTeam Garmin-Cervelo, and will this year feature two-time US 23 cyclo-cross champion Danny Summerhill and Lachlan Morton, who finished sixth in this year's Tour de Langkawi.

In addition, Kirk Carlsen will move down from the ProTeam “to continue to recover from illness” and will race with the Continental team this season.

The team will be directed by former pro Chann McRae, who rode professionally from 1996 to 2003, winning the US road title in 2002.

"2011 will be bike racing at its best, there will be epic battles in the mountains, on the pavé, and in the sprints," said McRae. "Our line-up gives us a very balanced and dynamic team. The guys worked hard this winter, and are very hungry for the season. "

"When I started this team in 2005, my dream was to foster an environment where young riders could flourish," said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports. "Today I believe that dream has come to life. Chipotle has been, from the beginning of our relationship, a great sponsor that fully supports our mission of helping talented young riders climb the professional ranks. Together we have created the right dynamic for these young athletes to flourish. I'm proud of what all of our riders continue to achieve.

The sponsorship also marks the return of Chipotle to the peloton. The Mexican restaurant chain has long been a sponsor of the ProTeam, serving as second name sponsor in 2007 and 2008.

Team Chipotle for 2011: Alex Howes, Anders Newburry, Andrei Kraslinkau, Andrew Barker, Danny Summerhill, Elliot Craddock, Freddy Cruz, Gabriel Epstein, Jacob Rathe, Kirk Carlsen, Lachlan Morton,, Max Durtschi, Raymond Kreder, Robbie Squire, Robert Busche, Thacker Reeves, Tom Scully