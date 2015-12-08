Chinese businessman reportedly interested in purchasing Grand Tours

The 2015 yellow jersey features an Arc de Triomphe motif on the front (Image credit: Le Coq Sportif)

Italian financial newspaper Milano Finanza reported this week that a Chinese billionaire has expressed interest in purchasing one or more of cycling's Grand Tours.

The newspaper reported that Wang Jianlin is currently in talks with Amaury Sports Organisation, which owns the Tour de France and is part owner of the Vuelta a Espana. Giro d'Italia owners RSC Sport were also targeted by Jianlin, according to the report.

Cyclingnews reported last month that RCS Sport could be sold in an attempt to shore up the finances of parent company RCS Media Group. As well as the Giro d'Italia, RCS Sport organises Milan-San Remo, Il Lombardia, Tirreno-Adriatico, Strade Bianche and new races, the Dubai Tour and the Abu Dhabi Tour. RCS Sport is also involved in other sports such as basketball, running and football.

Through his business Dalian Wanda, Jianlin earlier this year purchased the Ironman Triathlon company for $650 million, and the company spent $45 million to purchase a 20 percent share of the Spanish football club Atlético Madrid.