Chérel suffers training accident

AG2R La Mondiale rider replaced by Perget at Tour Down Under

AG2R La Mondiale's Mickaël Chérel suffered several injuries when he collided with a truck during a training ride on Thursday. The truck had stopped on the descent of the Col du Tanneron in south east France, and the Frenchman hit the vehicle head on.

Chérel is reported to be suffering from whiplash and will not be able to participate in the upcoming Tour Down Under in Australia. The former FDJ rider will be replaced by Matthieu Perget, who is also new to the team managed by Vincent Lavenu.

Chérel has to rest for at least ten days before medical examinations will determine when he'll be able to return to competition. Nonetheless, his presence at the team's last pre-season training camp in Aups, South-East France, from January 11-20, is not in doubt.
 