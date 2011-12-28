Chavanel turns down Business Class flight to Argentina

Sylvain Chavanel wrapped up his day in the race lead. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Sylvain Chavanel will fly economy class to the Tour de San Luis in Argentina next month with his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates, rather than accepting an offer to fly business class. The French rider declined the offer from the team, incoming sport director Brian Holm said.

“As one of the team's stars, it was said that Sylvain Chavanel could be upgraded to Business Class on the flight to Argentina,” Holm told sporten.dk. “But when Chavanel found out that the others on the team had to fly in economy class, he refused to accept the offer, because there should not be any difference made between him and the others.”

Chavanel won two stages of the Tour de France in 2010 and wore the leader's yellow jersey for two stages.

Riding for Quick Step in 2011, he finished second in the Tour of Flanders, losing a close sprint to Nick Nuyens. His only win of the year was the French national road title. However, at the Vuelta a Espana, he wore the leader's jersey for four stages early in the race.

Chavanel is not the only top name to open his season at the Tour de San Luis next month. He will be up against fellow Europeans Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Michael Rasmussen of Christina Watches-Onfone, amongst others.