'Riders like me are rare' - Alessandro De Marchi produces vintage breakaway win at 37

By James Moultrie
published

Italian veteran takes first win since Tre Valli Varesine 2021

Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) on the attack during the Tour de Alps stage 2
Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) on the attack during the Tour de Alps stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the age of dominant solo victories from the favourite and a more eager-than-ever peloton hunting down every opportunity for stage win glory, breakaway wins are becoming somewhat of a lost art in cycling. One man still flying the flag for the baroudeurs at 37 years old is Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla).

The Italian veteran has made a name for himself leaving everything out on the road as he tries to outfox the peloton and pick the right move to take victory. He's only been successful seven times since turning pro some 13 years ago with Androni in 2011, but each is memorable and serves as a reminder that the opportunistic moves of old are still possible.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news