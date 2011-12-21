Champion System and Giant-Kenda to race Tours of Qatar, Oman

The bunch on the wide roads at ASO's Tour of Qatar - the beginning of the professional elite season. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Two of the highest ranked races on the UCI Asia Tour calendar, the Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman have invited the regions first UCI Professional Continental outfit, Champion System along with Giant-Kenda to compete alongside WorldTour teams in February.

Both teams have been granted a special exemption to participate in the 2.HC events through the ASO.

Highly ambitious continental team Giant-Kenda will kick off their season at the Tour de India in late January before a busy February with Oman, Qatar and then Le Tour de Langkawi.

Champion System are one of 22 teams registered at a UCI ProConti level for 2012 and much like Giant-Kenda have the goal of making the Tour de France in 2016.