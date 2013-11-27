CCC Polsat announces 18-rider roster

Image 1 of 4 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) before the Giro dell'Emilia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Michele Scarponi, Ivan Santaromita and Davide Rebellin made up the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The Polish CCC team waves to the crowd (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 4 he CCC Polsat team controlled the race in the hills (Image credit: Tour of Hainan 2013)

Maciej Paterski became the 18th and final rider to join CCC Polsat. The Polish rider, who was part of Liquigas and Cannondale for the past four seasons, signed a two-year contract with the Polish Pro Continental team. After a year away from the highest tiers of road racing, the former Movistar and Quick Step rider Branislau Samoilau also returns to professional cycling with the team, and Davide Rebellin has signed on for another year.

"Maciej Paterski has learned from his years at World Tour level," team manager Piotr Wadecki said. "CCC Polsat will ride many races abroad and Paterski's experience will be a valuable asset to the team. I think he will do well in the classical road races."

CCC Polsat won 10 races this season with four victories for the 42-year-old Davide Rebellin. The former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amste Gold Race winner is one of 16 riders who is staying with the team.

"I must admit that I was very keen that Davide stayed with us. Last season showed how much he was needed in the team. Despite his age, he is still a classy rider. His great cycling experience, knowledge and commitment in preparing for races proved to be very helpful for all the team," Wadecki said about Rebellin, who will be the oldest rider in the pro peloton in 2014.

"With Paterski, Samoilau and the contract extension of Davide Rebellin, we can match ourselves with the best teams in both the Classics as the stage races," Wadecki said.

Apart from the Tour of Poland, the Pro Continental team didn't get any wild cards for other World Tour races. It did get invited for several one-day and stage races of the .HC category, but Rebellin's wish to compete in the Ardennes Classics once more, was not granted.

CCC Polsat's complete roster for 2014 consists of Josef Černý, Paweł Charucki, Piotr Gawroński, Adrian Honkisz, Tomasz Kiendyś, Adrian Kurek, Jarosław Marycz, Bartłomiej Matysiak, Nikolay Mihaylov, Jacek Morajko, Mateusz Nowak, Łukasz Owsian, Maciej Paterski, Marek Rutkiewicz, Davide Rebellin, Bronislau Samoilau, Grzegorz Stępniak and Mateusz Taciak.