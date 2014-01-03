Cavendish gets season off to winning ways at home race
Manxman beats Kennaugh in sprint finish
Mark Cavendish didn't wait long to take the first win of his new season by beating Peter Kennaugh in a two-man sprint finish on the Isle of Man.
Cavendish returned to the island for the Christmas break and took part in the local hamper race before he left. The race attracted a number of professionals, including Team Sky rider Kennaugh, Raleigh rider Mark Christian and former Saxo Bank rider Jonny Bellis.
There was no catching him once he made his escape, with Kennaugh and Christian, as the trio hit 40mph on some parts of the course. It may have been an amateur race, but Cavendish was pushed hard by Kennaugh in the sprint, although there was little doubt as to who would be the final victor.
Cavendish will be heading to his first Omega Pharma-QuickStep training camp of the year next week, before officially beginning his season at the Tour de San Luis.
