Catalan police break up doping ring in Girona

Police in Catalonia have made seven arrests as part of an investigation into an alleged doping ring based on the city of Girona. None of the seven are professional cyclists. However, one well-connected Spanish journalist has said that a former Kelme pro rider, Jordi Riera, is among those detained, which has been backed up by details in the Catalan press.





Catalan police are reported to have found a number of banned products during five searches undertaken as part of the investigation. Among the products found were clenbuterol, nandrolone, growth hormone and EPO. All are said to have been imported into Spain from Portugal and Andorra by one supplier. Members of the group subsequently sold them on in local gyms to amateur athletes, triathletes and cyclists.



