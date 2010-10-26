CAS to hear Caucchioli's appeal on biological passport

Pietro Caucchioli when he rode for Credit Agricole (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Pietro Caucchioli's appeal of his two-year ban in December, in a case which will consider the validity of the International Cycling Union's biological passport programme.

Caucchioli, who rode for Lampre,was one of the first five riders caught under the programme with irregular blood values. That announcement was made June 17, 2009. The Italian Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) suspended him for two years, until July 18, 2011.

Two other riders who have since been challenged under the biological passport programme have been cleared recently. Franco Pellizotti and Tadej Valjavec were among riders named by the UCI in early May of this year. Pellizotti was cleared to race earlier this month, with the TNA ruling that “there aren’t enough elements to prove the cyclist guilty of blood manipulation”. The UCI may appeal that ruling to the CAS.

Valjavec was also cleared by the Slovenian anti-doping agency, and his case is pending before the CAS. He recently said that he has so far been unable to find a team for the coming year.