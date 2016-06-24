Carter Jones announces retirement from cycling

Image 1 of 3 Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Courtesy Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 3 Bissell Pro Cycling's Carter Jones spends some time with the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 Carter Jones (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

The USA's Carter Jones has announced his retirement from professional cycling after agreeing the termination of his contract with Giant-Alpecin as of the end of this month.

The 27-year-old was in his second season at Giant-Alpecin after joining from American Continental outfit Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies at the beginning of 2015. Jones cited recent crashes for his decision to call time on his professional cycling career.

“It is a personal decision related to two accidents, one last year and one recently, and I am now ready to move on to the next step in my life. I have spent two great seasons at Team Giant-Alpecin, and they have provided me the opportunity to compete in many races at the WorldTour level,” Jones said in a statement released by the team on Friday.

Jones was slated to ride the Vuelta a España last year only to miss out after breaking his collarbone in training, and he began 2016 with the stated aim of competing in a Grand Tour. The American completed the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month but withdrew from last week’s Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands ahead of the second stage.

Winner of the Tour of the Gila in 2014, Jones is the second American rider from Giant-Alpecin to retire from cycling in as many months, following Caleb Fairly’s decision to bow out at the Tour of California.

“I have to thank my family for expecting me to complete my college education before fully pursuing a cycling career. Now I will use my degrees in integrative physiology and sociology from the University of Colorado, as well as the experience I have gained as a cyclist, to transition to a career off the bike,” Jones said.

“Through my experience as a cyclist I have developed an interest in sports marketing and event production, which I hope to pursue further.”