Cardoso to lead bigger budget Caja Rural

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Already boosted by a significant increase in its budget for 2012, the Spanish Professional Continental-ranked Caja Rural team has significantly strengthened its roster with the signing of Manuel Cardoso from RadioShack. The 28-year-old Portuguese sprinter, winner of a stage at the Volta a Catalunya in March, is set to lead the Spanish team next year, when their principal goal will be securing an invitation to the Vuelta a España.



