Trending

Cardoso to lead bigger budget Caja Rural

Sponsorship for Spanish Pro Continental team confirmed until 2014

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) on the podium.

Manuel Cardoso (RadioShack) on the podium.
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Already boosted by a significant increase in its budget for 2012, the Spanish Professional Continental-ranked Caja Rural team has significantly strengthened its roster with the signing of Manuel Cardoso from RadioShack. The 28-year-old Portuguese sprinter, winner of a stage at the Volta a Catalunya in March, is set to lead the Spanish team next year, when their principal goal will be securing an invitation to the Vuelta a España.

Related Articles

Radioshack signs Cardoso, Sergent and Kwiatkowski

Cardoso claims sprint victory