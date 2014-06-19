Trending

Cape Pioneer Trek presents 2014 route

Upgraded UCI race status for mountain bike stage race

An overview of the full 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek race.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
The tough climb to the summit of the Swartberg Pass will once again provide a spectacular stage setting for Stage 2 of the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
The quaint Karoo town of Prince Albert at the base of the Swartberg Pass, will host the overnight stop between Stages 2 and 3 of the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
The 2014Cape Pioneer Trek incorporates as many mountain bike-specific trails as possible to ensure the route is as rewarding as it is physically demanding.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
The beautiful Kammanasie Mountains will once again feature as a highlight of the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek and will be included in Stage 4.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
The scenic climb up the famous Montagu Pass will feature in Stage 5 of the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

The route for the 2014 Cape Pioneer Trek international mountain bike stage race in South Africa has been finalised and holds some highlights for the more than 800 riders come October 12, when the sixth edition of the race gets underway.