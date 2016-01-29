Trending

Cannondale voted best WorldTour jersey of 2016

Sky, Katusha also popular with Cyclingnews readers

Wouter Wippert with his new Cannondale teammates in Adelaide

(Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)
Cannondale 2016

Team Sky 2016

Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov on the Katusha ride

Michal Kwiatkowski in his new Team Sky kit in Mallorca

The results are in! Cyclingnews readers have chosen the Cannondale Pro Cycling Team's kit as the best-looking jersey in the WorldTour this season. The bright green argyle topped the more understated black kit of Team Sky, with the bold red outfit of the Katusha team in third.

Readers picked their top three choices of the 18 WorldTour teams, and the Cannondale jersey made by Castelli was picked as number one most frequently with 1554 votes, while Sky's Rapha outfit was picked as the second choice most often. We weighted the votes like an intermediate sprint - each first place was given five points, three for second place and one point for third to arrive at the final sort order.

Not popular was the yellow, white and black of the Dutch LottoNl-Jumbo squad, which finished at the bottom of the heap, with the teal of Astana and the bright blue and fuchsia of Lampre-Merida not far ahead.

Congratulations to our three readers who won the gift cards from the Ale' cycling apparel company that sponsored our competition. You can find out if you won by listening to our podcast, or waiting for a message in your inbox.

Results

1Cannondale11977pts
2Sky11663
3Katusha10180
4Etixx9940
5IAM9612
6Trek8753
7Tinkoff6797
8Dimension Data6003
9BMC5503
10Giant Alpecin4768
11FDJ4366
12Lotto Soudal3986
13Orica3839
14Movistar3779
15AG2R La Mondiale2758
16Lampre Merida2579
17Astana1525
18Lotto Jumbo1343