Cannondale voted best WorldTour jersey of 2016

Image 1 of 5 Wouter Wippert with his new Cannondale teammates in Adelaide (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Cannondale 2016 (Image credit: CN) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky 2016 (Image credit: CN) Image 4 of 5 Igor Makarov and Viatcheslav Ekimov on the Katusha ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski in his new Team Sky kit in Mallorca

The results are in! Cyclingnews readers have chosen the Cannondale Pro Cycling Team's kit as the best-looking jersey in the WorldTour this season. The bright green argyle topped the more understated black kit of Team Sky, with the bold red outfit of the Katusha team in third.

Readers picked their top three choices of the 18 WorldTour teams, and the Cannondale jersey made by Castelli was picked as number one most frequently with 1554 votes, while Sky's Rapha outfit was picked as the second choice most often. We weighted the votes like an intermediate sprint - each first place was given five points, three for second place and one point for third to arrive at the final sort order.

Not popular was the yellow, white and black of the Dutch LottoNl-Jumbo squad, which finished at the bottom of the heap, with the teal of Astana and the bright blue and fuchsia of Lampre-Merida not far ahead.

Congratulations to our three readers who won the gift cards from the Ale' cycling apparel company that sponsored our competition. You can find out if you won by listening to our podcast, or waiting for a message in your inbox.

Results