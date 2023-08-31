Cannondale launches its first e-cargo bikes with suspension forks and dropper posts

Cannondale has today announced the release of two brand-new e-cargo bikes. Which sees the brand entering the e-cargo space for the first time.

The two new Bosch-powered e-cargo models are called the Cargowagon Neo and the Wonderwagon Neo. Cannondale says the bikes offer easy solutions to everyday challenges such as carrying children and transporting all kinds of equipment. As well as providing a sustainable, easy-to-use alternative to public transport or a car.

The Cargowagon Neo is, as the name suggests aimed at carrying cargo and luggage. It features an aluminium frame but has a 200kg+ max weight capacity. A range of accessories for the Cargowagon such as panniers and racks will also be available.

The Wonderwagon Neo is the bike Cannondale says the whole family will be able to enjoy together. With a 250kg max weight capacity, the Wonderwagon has child seats up front to help little ones as well as a rear rack, box shelves, rain cover and built-in frame lock.

Announced last November but included in the launch is the Compact Neo e-bike. A compact, alloy-framed urban e-bike that features 20-inch wheels and a Hyena drive unit. The brand says the Compact Neo combines compact size with unmistakable Cannondale style and can easily be stored at home or the office.

Wonderwagon and Cargowagon Neo electric models can transport children and a range of cargo (Image credit: Cannondale)

Wonderwagon Neo

TECH SPECS: Wonderwagon Neo Drive System: Bosch Cargo Line Battery: Bosch PowerPack 725 or 545 Wh Wheel and Tyre size: 20 x 2.3 / 2/35" Front fork travel: 80mm Max total load: 250kg

The Wonderwagon Neo can transport three children and has an optional rain cover (Image credit: Cannondale )

The Wonderwagon Neo is the model Cannondale say the whole family will enjoy. The aluminium-framed Wonderwagon is available in two models for the UK and two for the EU. Within the grey high-sided cargo box at the front of the bike are two front-located and forward-facing child seats which use five-point harnesses and headrests. An additional rack at the rear can also fit an additional extra seat.

Cannondale also appears to have packed in plenty of tech elsewhere and the Wonderwagon features an SR Suntour Mobi 80mm suspension fork, as well as a Cannondale dropper post which the brand says aids getting on and off the bike. At the front two dual headlamps deliver 260 lumens each and are powered by the Bosch motor.

The front wheel uses a cable-operated steering system rather than a linkage. Cannondale claims this makes for exceptionally smooth, precise steering. While allowing the cargo box to sit lower without compromising ground clearance, which should improve handling.

The Neo range is broken down into Neo 1 and Neo 2 models. Specs appear to be similar, but the Neo 1 model benefits from an Enviolo variable transmission rear hub whilst the Neo 2 uses Shimano Deore transmission. The Neo 1 model uses the Bosch smartphone grip which means users can use their phone as an e-bike display via the flow app. Showing metrics such as range, battery power, and boost levels. There is also a handlebar-mounted remote to ensure safe operation. Cannondale has also employed a Garmin rear-facing radar that should help detect traffic approaching from behind, alerting users via their smartphone screen.

Cargowagon Neo

The Cargowagon looks to focus on transporting cargo and equipment (Image credit: Cannondale )

TECH SPECS: Cargowagon Neo Drive System: Bosch Cargo Line Battery: Bosch PowerPack 725 or 545 Wh Wheel and Tyre size: 20 x 2.6 / 2/35" Front fork travel: 80mm Max total load: 200kg

The Cargowagon Neo has a slightly lower max load capacity than the Wonderwagon but still gets an aluminium frame and whilst focusing on cargo carrying can still accommodate two children with the addition of Thule Yepp child seats.

Cannondale says riders will actually have fun running errands due to the compact dimensions and powerful Boach motor and battery. There will be eight versions of the Cargowagon in Neo 1 and 2 specs all told for different territories. Including the US, EU, UK and Australia.

The Cargowagon also looks to come stacked with a range of practical equipment and features such as a kickstand, chain guard, wheel covers, fenders, headlights and a lock. There is also a trailer mounting point should users need to carry and transport even larger items.

The Cargowagon also receives a dropper seatpost and front suspension fork to add comfort. And Cannondale says owners can stash their keys and gummy bears in the central storage area which is tucked away low down on the bike.

Additional accessories for the Cargowagon include pannier bags, a seat pad for the rear rack, two types of out-front racks and surround rails which can provide additional storage.