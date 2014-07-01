Cannondale announces Tour de France team

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 in Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The Slovak podium: Peter Velits, Peter Sagan and Martin Mahdar (Image credit: Jan Brychta) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome (Sky) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) followed by yellow jersey Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cannondale have announced its final nine-rider roster for the 101st edition of the Tour de France to be led by Peter Sagan who is looking to win his third consecutive points jersey. In his final pre-Tour race, Sagan won the national Slovakian road race for a fourth consecutive year.

Supporting Sagan will be several riders who were by his side at that 2013 Tour with Macej Bodanar, Ted King, Alessandro De Marchi, Fabio Sabatini, Kristijan Koren all backing up again this year. Also lining up in Leeds for stage 1 on Saturday will be Marco Marcato, Jean-Marc Marino, and Elia Viviani who will be Sagan's leadout man for bunch sprints having been the team's protected sprinter at the Giro d'Italia in May.

The Italian duo of De Marchi and Marcato are to play important roles on medium mountain stages, although the team has been constructed for the purpose of collecting another green jersey for Sagan and also hope to pick up stage wins along the way.

With six riders from last year's Tour team returning in 2014, Cannondale are hoping the familiarity between its riders will bring about success.





"Last year, the guys showcased incredible teamwork at every stage, especially during the stage 7 win with the amazing Montpelier 100km lead out. This Cannondale team has an infectious personality bringing flair back to the peloton and this year will be no exception."

Cannondale for the 2014 Tour de France: Peter Sagan, Maciej Bodnar, Alessandro De Marchi, Edward King, Kristijan Koren, Matthias Krizek, Marco Marcato, Jean-Marc Marino, Fabio Sabatini and Elia Viviani.