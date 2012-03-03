Cancellara on Strade Bianche triumph: I always ride to win

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) wins Strade Bianche for the second time in his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) celebrates his victory in Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Team Radioshack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Former world champion Fabian Cancellara had to settle for third. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 5 Swiss road champion Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) claimed a decisive solo victory at Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) got his team’s season off the mark with a memorable win in Strade Bianche on Saturday but admitted that he’s still short of his best form as he takes aim on another spring classics campaign.

The Swiss rider was arguably the strongest rider during last season’s spring classics but missed out on a big win. He was also roundly beaten by rival Tony Martin in the majority of their time trial battles but his Strade Bianche performance has laid down a marker for the Classics and Cancelllara believes that his form is moving in a positive direction.



