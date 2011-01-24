Cancellara looks for successful return to Denmark in September

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Fabian Cancellara left the Danish team of Saxo Bank to join Luxembourg's Leopard Trek, but he still has his sights fixed on Denmark. The Swiss rider is aiming at winning the Worlds road race in Copenhagen this September.

“My goals for the season are the Classics and Copenhagen later this year. Those are my two big goals,” he told the Ritzau news agency.

Having won the World time trial title four times, he will concentrate instead on the road race, an event in which his highest finish was fifth in 2009.

The flat course in the Danish capital will suit him. “There are not many hills in Denmark, and I know the area fairly well – especially around Copenhagen – but it's going to be hard, even if the route is not particularly tough,” he said.

There could be one difficulty, though. “I believe that the weather conditions can have a major impact. It can be 15 degrees (Celsius) and a beautiful day, but it can also be five degrees in the rain on narrow roads.”