Canadian team announced for mountain bike Worlds

Thirty-nine riders headed to Norway

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on her way to winning the elite women's cross country World Cup in Windham

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing) in the elite men's race in Colorado Springs, round 4 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

(Image credit: Phil Beckman / PB Creative)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Team) finished on the podium last week at Mont-Sainte-Anne

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Cycling Canada announced its roster for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, to take place in Hafjell/Lillehammer, Norway from September 2 to 7.

Elite men cross country
Raphaël Gagné
Evan Guthrie
Geoff Kabush*
Derek Zandstra