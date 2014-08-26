Canadian team announced for mountain bike Worlds
Thirty-nine riders headed to Norway
Cycling Canada announced its roster for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, to take place in Hafjell/Lillehammer, Norway from September 2 to 7.
Elite men cross country
Raphaël Gagné
Evan Guthrie
Geoff Kabush*
Derek Zandstra
