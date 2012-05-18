Canada Cup starts this weekend in Mont Tremblant

Image 1 of 3 Canada's Frederique Trudel was sitting 3rd on lap 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) was sixth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide. (Image credit: TransRockies)

The 2012 Canada Cup is set to begin this weekend in Mont Tremblant, where hundreds of mountain bike enthusiasts will race for coveted points that will ultimately crown the 2012 Canada Cup Champions.

In 2011, the married couple of Catherine Vipond and Matt Hadley won the Canada Cup in the elite category, while junior Canadian Champions Marc-Antoine Nadon and Frédérique Trudel both took the titles in the junior category.

The national cycling series will be held both in eastern Canada and western Canada. The 2012 Canada Cup Series starts with the very popular Mont-Tremblant round featuring both a cross country race and a downhill race on May 19 and 20.

The series will then travel to Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec before a stop in Barrie, Ontario, the final stop of the eastern leg of the series.

After a six-week break, the series will move to the West, for both cross country and downhill finals.

2012 Canada Cup Series

May 19 - Mont-Tremblant, Quebec (cross country)

May 20 - Mont-Tremblant, Quebec (downhill)

May 27 - Baie-Saint-Paul Quebec (cross country)

June 03 - Barrie, Ontario (cross country)

July 15 - TBD (cross country) - Finals

July 29 - Panorama, British Columbia (downhill) - Finals