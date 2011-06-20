Canada cancels four cross national championship

Jared Graves (Australia) leads Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) before the final corner (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Canadian Cycling Association (CCA) has cancelled the 2011 edition of the Canadian Four Cross National Championships.

The CCA investigated several different venues and solutions in hosting this event, however no sustainable and viable option was retained, and it has been forced to make the difficult decision.

As an alternative, the CCA is encouraging affected athletes to attend the UCI World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne on July 1-3. The triple round of the World Cup will include four cross, downhill and cross country races.

Those interested in racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne are invited to contact CCA Mountain Bike coordinator Nicholas Vipond by Wednesday June 22.

As a result of the cancellation, the CCA is in the process of reviewing and modifying its 2011 Four Cross World Championship team selection criteria and will be posting a new criteria shortly.