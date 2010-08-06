Canada bringing large team to mountain bike World Championships

Image 1 of 3 Geoff Kabush (BC) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain claims his 8th national title (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Canadian Cycling Association selected the riders who will represent Canada at the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, to be held on home turf in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Québec, from September 1-5, 2010.

"This event is a great opportunity to showcase our talented athletes and the strong national program to Canadian cycling fans in Québec and in Canada. The team we have selected will represent their country with one goal, to win medals," said Jacques Landry, Chief Technical Officer for the Canadian Cycling Association.

The team is highlighted by many of the biggest names in mountain biking such as Catharine Pendrel, Marie-Helen Prémont, Geoff Kabush, Emily Batty, Antoine Caron and Steve Smith just to name a few.

The 2010 edition of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships marks the third time the event has been held on Canadian soil and is the second time it will be at the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort. Bromont, Quebec, held the first edition of the event on Canadian soil in 1992, and Mont-Sainte-Anne last hosted in 1998.

"Everyone on the team, whether it's athletes or the support personnel, is excited about the World Championships being held in Canada for the third time. People from all ages have an amazing opportunity to come out, celebrate our athletes, see our Olympians, and learn more about the exciting sport of Mountain Bike and Trials," said Landry.

Catharine Pendrel is the current World Cup leader in cross country and also is the current Canadian Champion. Marie-Hélène Prémont, ranked eighth in the World Cup cross country standings, is an eight-time Canadian champion and Olympic silver medalist from Athens 2004. Prémont will be riding on the same hill where she began her development and progressed towards international stardom.

Geoff Kabush is leading the charge in the men's cross country discipline as the only men's rider with Olympic experience in the delegation. Kabush will be surrounded by Max Plaxton, Derek Zandstra and Andrew Watson, the top four at the Canadian Championships race held earlier this summer in Canmore, Alberta.

Emily Batty, who has had a strong summer on the courses of the World Cup tour, will be Canada's best medal hope in the Women's under 23 cross country. Batty is the U23 Canadian Champion. Antoine Caron, who was fourth in last weekend's World Cup race in Val di Sole, will lead the strong junior men's charge.

Canada will be represented by 68 athletes including three Olympians, one Olympic medallist as well as a total of 10 current Canadian champions in various age groups and disciplines. The large contingent is a benefit that comes along with the additional spots given to the host nation. Taking advantage of the large numbers of riders on its team, the CCA is dividing its roster among established athletes and developing ones.

Canadian Team for the 2010 Mountain Bike Worlds





Elite women

Mical Dyck

Catharine Pendrel

Marie-Hélène Prémont

Amanda Sin

Jean Anne Mckirdy

Catherine Vipond

Sandra Walter

Elite men

Geoff Kabush

Max Plaxton

Andrew Watson

Derek Zandstra

Raphael Gagné

Matt Hadley

Kris Sneddon





Elite men

Hans Lambert

Kye Walstrom

Yann Gauvin

Alex Brancier



Downhill



