Peat leads British team to mountain bike worlds

Image 1 of 2 British rider Liam Killeen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

British Cycling announced the team which will represent Great Britain at the forthcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec, Canada, from September 1-5, 2010.





First-year junior Manon Carpenter makes her debut at the World Championship level after having already scored three top 10 results in the elite women's downhill World Cup this year.

Commonwealth cross country gold medallist Liam Killeen has also been selected.





"The strength and depth of talent which Great Britain has across all the mountain bike disciplines continues to increase, and the size of the squad we're sending to the World Champs reflects this," said British Cycling's Performance Director Dave Brailsford.

"It's also good to see the number of young riders which have made it onto the squad again this year, particularly the crop of young talent we have in the Olympic discipline of cross country with just under two years to go until London 2012."



British National Team for 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Worlds



Cross Country





Under 23 women

Annie Last

Lily Matthews





Elite women

Rachel Atherton

Fionn Griffiths

Tracy Moseley



Junior men

Lewis Buchanan

Sam Flockhart

Mark Scott

Junior women

Manon Carpenter





Elite women

Katy Curd

