Peat leads British team to mountain bike worlds
26 riders heading to Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec
British Cycling announced the team which will represent Great Britain at the forthcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec, Canada, from September 1-5, 2010.
First-year junior Manon Carpenter makes her debut at the World Championship level after having already scored three top 10 results in the elite women's downhill World Cup this year.
Commonwealth cross country gold medallist Liam Killeen has also been selected.
"The strength and depth of talent which Great Britain has across all the mountain bike disciplines continues to increase, and the size of the squad we're sending to the World Champs reflects this," said British Cycling's Performance Director Dave Brailsford.
"It's also good to see the number of young riders which have made it onto the squad again this year, particularly the crop of young talent we have in the Olympic discipline of cross country with just under two years to go until London 2012."
British National Team for 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Worlds
Cross Country
Under 23 women
Annie Last
Lily Matthews
Elite women
Rachel Atherton
Fionn Griffiths
Tracy Moseley
Junior men
Lewis Buchanan
Sam Flockhart
Mark Scott
Junior women
Manon Carpenter
Elite women
Katy Curd
Fionn Griffiths
