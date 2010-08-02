New Zealand selects mountain bike World Championship team
29 racers headed for Mont-Sainte-Anne
Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ) announced its team to compete at the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont Saint Anne in Quebec, Canada, between August 31 and September 5.
The 29-rider strong team of athletes will be travelling to Canada from various locations around the world - most of the team is currently preparing for the World Championships with world class racing like the UCI World Cup.
The final round of the World Cup will take place on the August 27-29 in Windham, New York, and New Zealand athletes competing there will travel directly to Mont Saint Anne to join a small contingent of athletes and staff travelling from New Zealand that weekend.
New Zealand team for 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Cross Country
Richard Anderson
Mathew Waghorn
Locky McArthur
Bradley Hudson
Alexa Peters
Dirk Peters
Samara Sheppard
Mike Northcott
Stu Houltham
Rosara Joseph
Nicola Leary
Fiona MacDermid
Jenny Smith
Downhill
George Brannigan
Rupert Chapman
Jed Rooney
Sam Baker
Daniel Franks
Jimmy Wilson
Charlotte Clouston
Madeline Taylor
Sarah Atkin
Wyn Masters
Justin Leov
Sam Blenkinsop
Nathan Rankin
Kieran Bennett
Matt Scoles
Brook MacDonald
