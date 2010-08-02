New Zealand selects mountain bike World Championship team

George Brannigan (Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team) takes over the lead in the Junior World Cup standings. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ) announced its team to compete at the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont Saint Anne in Quebec, Canada, between August 31 and September 5.

The 29-rider strong team of athletes will be travelling to Canada from various locations around the world - most of the team is currently preparing for the World Championships with world class racing like the UCI World Cup.

The final round of the World Cup will take place on the August 27-29 in Windham, New York, and New Zealand athletes competing there will travel directly to Mont Saint Anne to join a small contingent of athletes and staff travelling from New Zealand that weekend.

New Zealand team for 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Cross Country

Richard Anderson

Mathew Waghorn

Locky McArthur

Bradley Hudson

Alexa Peters

Dirk Peters

Samara Sheppard

Mike Northcott

Stu Houltham

Rosara Joseph

Nicola Leary

Fiona MacDermid

Jenny Smith



Downhill

George Brannigan

Rupert Chapman

Jed Rooney

Sam Baker

Daniel Franks

Jimmy Wilson

Charlotte Clouston

Madeline Taylor

Sarah Atkin

Wyn Masters

Justin Leov

Sam Blenkinsop

Nathan Rankin

Kieran Bennett

Matt Scoles

Brook MacDonald



