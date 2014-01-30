Calvin Watson to defend Herald Sun Tour title after Caleb Ewan withdrawal

Image 1 of 4 Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 2 of 4 Caleb Ewan (UniSA) is still chasing a stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre-Merida) at the 2013 Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Calvin Watson wins the 2013 Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Reigning Jayco Herald Sun Tour champion Calvin Watson (Trek) and 2010 Giro d'Italia mountain classification winner Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) have been announced as late inclusions for the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour which starts on Wednesday.

Recent World Tour debutants Caleb Ewan (NSW) and Bradley Linfield (WA) have withdrawn themselves from the Jayco Australia under-23 National Team ahead of next week's Herald Sun Tour.

Ewan (fatigue) and Linfield (illness) represented Australia in the UniSA team last week at the Santos Tour Down Under before nominating not to ride the up-coming Sun Tour.

Watson and Lloyd will line up for KordaMentha Real Estate – Team Australia while Thomas Hamilton and Robert Jon McCarthy have been transferred to the younger squad, paving the way for the inclusion of Watson and Lloyd.





"That's what you dream of doing and I'm going to make the most of the opportunity. I haven't worn number one in a race for a long time and to do it in such a quality field will be quite cool."

"I'm pretty unsure about my ambitions to try and defend my title. I am going to give it 110 per cent to try and win again but realistically there are some really strong riders coming back this year.





Updated national Cycling Australia teams

Jayco u23 National Team: Robert Power (WA), Harry Carpenter (SA), Sam Spokes (NSW), Alex Clements (TAS), Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA) and Thomas Hamilton (VIC)

KordaMentha Team Australia: Calvin Watson (VIC), Matthew Lloyd (VIC), Glenn O’Shea (SA), Pat Shaw (VIC), Chris Jory (NSW) and Matthew Clarke (VIC)