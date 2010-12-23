California Giant/Specialized announces 2011 team

The California Giant Berry Team warming up together. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The California Giant/Specialized cycling team announced today that it would expand in 2011 to include nine under-23 development riders in addition to its elite men's team.

It will be the tenth season that the berry grower-shipper has sponsored a cycling team. In 2010, Andrew Talansky was a part of the squad when he won the under-23 national time trial championship, as was Steve Reaney when he became the elite criterium champion.

While Talansky moves to the Garmin-Cervelo ProTeam, the tradition of developing young talent will continue with young riders making up more than half the team.

"We are excited about the young talent we have signed for the 2011 season. We've had great success getting kids to the next level, kids like Lucas Euser, Max Jenkins and Andrew Talansky," said team director Anthony Gallino.

The team will be riding Specialized's Tarmac SL3 and S-Works Shiv with SRAM drive trains and ZIPP wheel sets. SQUADRA returns as official clothing sponsor. Other key team sponsors include Oakley Sunglasses, Clif Bar, Showers Pass, and Base Performance Nutrition.

California Giant/Specialized for 2011:

Jared Barrileaux - Petaluma, CA

John Bennett-San Luis Obispo, CA*

Tyler Brandt - Berkeley, CA*

Evan Huffman - Elk Grove, CA*

John Hunt - Fairfax, CA

Eamon Lucas - Pacific Grove, CA*

James Mattis - Mountain View, CA

Keith Miller - Los Gatos, CA

Jesse Moore - Sacramento, CA

Ozzie Olmos - San Luis Obispo, CA

Sam Pickman - San Jose, CA

Steve Reaney -San Jose, CA

Chris Stastny - Vacaville, CA*

Benny Swedberg - Kent, WA*

Peter Taylor - Walnut Creek, CA*

Brandon Trafton - Fresno, CA*

Nathan Wilson - Boulder, CO*

* Denotes Under 23