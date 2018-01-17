Bugno: Chris Froome is innocent until proven guilty so it's right he can race
CPA president backs Team Sky rider's right to race sub-judice
Gianni Bugno has defended Chris Froome’s decision to continue racing while trying to explain his Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for salbutamol, insisting the Team Sky leader is innocent until proven guilty.
Related Articles
Timeline of Chris Froome's adverse analytical finding for salbutamol
Prudhomme wants Froome situation resolved quickly
Compton questions Chris Froome's asthma medication claims
Giro d'Italia director calls on UCI to 'sort out' Chris Froome's salbutamol case
Landis says Chris Froome salbutamol case could doom Team Sky
Lappartient on Chris Froome: It is important to protect the rights of riders
Bugno, double world champion in 1991 and 1992 and now the president of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) riders association, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he is “on Froome’s side”, but called for a rapid verdict in the case.
Riders often suspend themselves while caught up in a doping case, or are suspended by their team due to internal rules or those of the Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Credible (MPCC). Team Sky is not a member of the MPCC. The World Anti-Doping rules allow time away from racing under a self-suspension to be included in any eventual ban. However, Froome seems determined to race as he fights to clear his name, convinced he has not done anything wrong.
Bugno agrees with his position.
"I’m totally on his side. Froome is innocent until proven guilty and so it’s right he can race," Bugno told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"If he can’t manage to prove his innocence he’ll pay the consequences. That’s the way it is for everyone, not only him. The important thing is that sporting justice quickly decides things."
- Chris Froome returns adverse analytical finding for salbutamol
- Chris Froome: I haven't broken any rules
- Prudhomme wants Froome situation resolved quickly
- Giro d'Italia director calls on UCI to 'sort out' Chris Froome's salbutamol case
However, the risk of Froome racing sportingly sub-judice has sparked anger in many parts of the sport. On Tuesday, his Tour de France rival Romain Bardet said it would be “catastrophic” for cycling’s credibility if the Team Sky rider were to start this year’s Tour de France with a verdict still pending.
“There are eight months to find a solution. I want to believe that's enough time, otherwise, we have to despair about our ability to run our sport. The public wouldn't understand it and neither would I."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy