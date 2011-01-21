Bugno calls for meeting on race radio in letter to UCI

Image 1 of 2 Gianni Bugno getting ready for a helicopter flight for Italian TV. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2

Gianni Bugno, head of the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA), has voiced his concerns over the banning of earphones and race radio in racing and asked for a meeting with the International Cycling Union (UCI) about the new rules.

He has asked for meeting with the UCI and other associations to present his point of view “and – maybe – find a better solution.”

The UCI has banned the use of race radios in Category 1 and Hors Category races this year, and in World Calendar races as of 2012.

The full text of Bugno's letter to the UCI:

Dear Mr President,

Since you told me that you would like to discuss with me the problems I see in the cycling movement I have decided to write to you this letter concerning the new earphones UCI rules.

I’m at the Tour de San Luis now where I had the chance to see every day the effect of the new regulation during the race.

I have seen with my eyes that every day the racers are in serious danger because they are not previously advised about obstacles, accidents and problems, etc. that may occur on the road.

The sanctions of the new UCI disposals can obstruct the development of the race, damaging the interests of sponsors and organisations, especially in those countries where we want the growth of cycling.

For all these reasons I’m asking you for a meeting between UCI and all the International Associations (CPA, ADISPRO, AIGCP, AIOCC) so that we may all explain to UCI our different point of view and – maybe -find a better solution.

Mr. President I really hope you will understand my point of view and that you will consider this letter as the beginning of a good collaboration between us about these important issues in the cycling movement. The racers security is very important and a part of this movement that we should all try to continue to improve.

Gianni Bugno