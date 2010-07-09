Bruyneel questioned by Belgian authorities about Landis allegations

Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Johan Bruyneel has been questioned by Belgian federal prosecutors concerning doping claims made by Floyd Landis. The questioning was done at the request of the Koninklijke Belgische Wielrijdersbond (KBWB), the Belgian cycling federation, and the International Cycling Union, the KBWB said in a press release.

Bruyneel denied all accusations made by Landis.

In May, Landis revealed details his own doping past and claimed that there had been organised doping at the US Postal Team, of which Bruyneel was team director. Landis has since released further details of alleged blood doping and transfusion when he was with the team.

Federal attorney Jaak Fransen, who conducted the questioning, will gather any further additional information to make the file complete, and then”take any initiatives which may subsequently proved necessary.” He had no comment on the matter.