Belgian federation to investigate Bruyneel

Johan Bruyneel faces the media (Image credit: Steve Medcroft)

The Belgian cycling federation (KBWB) is seeking information on Johan Bruyneel and his possible involvement in doping, as disclosed in recent allegations by Floyd Landis. The Federation and federal prosecutors would be prepared to open proceedings against any Belgian who might be involved. The RadioShack team manager promised to cooperate with the authorities.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Koninklijke Belgische Wielrijdersbond said that it was working with federal prosecutor Jaak Fransen to closely follow the case and gather information. "Once the file is complete, it will be up to the Federal Attorney to possibly start a proceeding against Johan Bruyneel and any other Belgian licensees who were involved," the statement said.

"We are pleased to say that the KBWB fully supports this request from the UCI, as expressed by President Pat McQuaid, and which has sent it on to the KBWB."

"If the UCI takes the Landis case seriously it is logical that the national federations of USA, Australia, Canada, Belgium and France start an investigation," Bruyneel told Cyclingnews Wednesday afternoon. "When the Belgian federation needs some clarifications from me, I will of course cooperate."

At Tuesday's Giro d'Italia stage, International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid said that he had asked the relevant cycling federations to open investigations of those named last week by Landis, including Bruyneel. Landis last week confessed to doping during specific times in his career, and specifically accused Bruyneel of being involved.