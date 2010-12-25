Bruins breaks ankle in training crash

Cervelo's Regina Bruins was looking relaxed ahead of the race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Regina Bruins has broken her ankle in a training crash, making her season debut at the Tour of Qatar highly uncertain. The Dutch rider will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Bruins, 24, rode for Cervelo TestTeam for the last two years, winning a stage at the 2009 Tour de l'Aude and the Grande Boucle. In 2011 she will be with the Skil-Koga team.

“Our team doctor Edwin Achterberg has examined her and speaks of a clean break,” Skil-Koga team manager Sissy van Alebeek told De Telegraaf. “Regina can expect to use her ankle again in three weeks and return to competition in six weeks.

“In theory, she could ride Qatar but it wouldn't bring us anything. Most important now is a complete recovery.”