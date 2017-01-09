British National Championships to be held on Isle of Man in 2017

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Claudio Peri/ANSA) Image 2 of 2 Cavendish flew the Isle of Man flag (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Isle of Man will host the British national road championship races this year, British Cycling has announced. The time trial will be held June 22 and the road race on June 25.

The island is home to pro riders Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Peter Kennaugh (Sky) and Mark Christian (Aqua Blue). It previously held the national championships in 1995, with Robert Millar taking the title.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar,” said Jonny Clay, director of cycling at British Cycling. “The island is steeped in cycling heritage, passion and tradition, making it the ideal venue for such a prestigious event."

Howard Quayle, chief minister for the island, said, “This will be a wonderful opportunity to welcome some of the world’s best cyclists to our shores and to showcase the Isle of Man to a wider audience.

"We have vast experience of hosting international sporting events and can take great pride in being chosen to stage what is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious championships on the British cycling calendar.”