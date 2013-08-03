British, German and Belgian teams announced for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on her way to winning (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Great Britain, Germany and Belgium announced their rosters for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on August 26 to September 1 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Great Britain will be represented by five British Cycling Programme riders in the cross country event, including Kenta Gallagher who recently took his first World Cup podium when he won gold in the eliminator event in Czech Replublic. Fellow Podium Programme rider and Olympian Annie Last misses out on selection due to recovering from a back injury. Rachel Atherton and brother Gee Atherton have been included in the selection for the downhill, both having had consistent success in the World Cup series this year.

Germany's cross country team will be led by 2008 Olympic champion and recent Andorra World Cup winner Sabine Spitz and Manuel Fumic.

Belgium will send riders for the cross country and eliminator events. Kevin Van Hoovels and Githa Michiels will represent in the cross country while Fabrice Mels does the honors in the eliminator.

British team for 2013 Mountain bike Worlds



Cross country

Grant Ferguson (U23 men)

Kenta Gallagher (U23 men)

Beth Crumpton (U23 women)

Michael Thompson (Junior men)

Alice Barnes (Junior women)

Downhill

Gee Atherton (Elite men)

Danny Hart (Elite men)

Josh Bryceland (Elite men)

Greg Williamson (Elite men)

Steve Peat (Elite men)

Marc Beaumont (Elite men)

Matt Simmonds (Elite men)

Brendan Fairclough (Elite men reserve)

Bernard Kerr (Elite men reserve)

Rachel Atherton (Elite women)

Manon Carpenter (Elite women)

Fionn Griffiths (Elite women)

Michael Jones (Junior men)

Phil Atwill (Junior men)

Innes Graham (Junior men)

George Gannicott (Junior men)

Sam Herd (Junior men)

Tahnee Seagrave (Junior women)

German team for 2013 mountain bike Worlds

Cross country

Manuel Fumic (Elite men)

Moritz Milatz (Elite men)

Wolfram Kurschat (Elite men)

Simon Gegenheimer (Elite men)

Martin Gluth (Elite men)

Andy Eyring (Elite men)

Sabine Spitz (Elite women)

Adelheid Morath (Elite women)

Hanna Klein (Elite women)

Nadine Rieder (Elitew women)

Markus Schulte-Lünzum (U23 men)

Julian Schelb (U23 men)

Christian Pfäffle (U23 men)

Martin Gluth (U23 men)

Helen Grobert (U23 women)

Lena Putz (U23 women)

Lukas Baum (junior men)

Georg Egger (junior men)

Philipp Bertsch (junior men)

Luca Schwarzbauer (Junior men)

Sofia Wiedenroth (Junior women)

Sarah Bauer (Junior women)

Eliminator

Simon Gegenheimer (Elite men)

Martin Gluth (Elite men)

Andy Eyring (Elite men)

Nadine Rieder (Elitew women)

Belgian team for 2013 mountain bike Worlds





Eliminator

Fabrice Mels (Elite men)