British Cycling to honour 50 Cycling Heroes

Chris Boardman riding for Gan in the 1990s (Image credit: AFP)

British Cycling has announced the first 50 cyclists to be honoured in the British Cycling Hall of Fame. The list includes well-known names Chris Boardman, Phil Liggett, Graeme Obree and Tom Simpson.

The “50 Cycling Heroes” will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at British Cycling's 50th anniversary gala February 20, in Manchester.

The selection panel chose from 300 nominations made by the public, ranging from riders to coaches to administrators and volunteers. The panel, consisting of journalists and representatives from British Cycling, purposely excluded those who are still active.

"We made a conscious decision not to select elite riders who are still competing at an international level or coaches and managers at the top of their game,” said panel member Victoria Pendleton, Olympic and six-time World track champion.

“We also agreed we should recognise administrators and volunteers who have been active in the sport over many years and have made a significant contribution to it during that time. There have also been several posthumous awards."

Brian Cookson, British Cycling's president, was thrilled with the public's response, calling it "phenomenal ,” and adding, “With such a fantastic number of nominations this year we have decided to make the Hall of Fame an annual event to enable us to recognise more recent and current cycling successes."

The Cycling Heroes include Chris Boardman, who claimed the hour record three times (later known as the athletes hour) in addition to Olympic gold and World time trial and track titles; former amateur rider and cycling journalist Phil Liggett; two-time World hour record holder and two-time World track champion Graham Obree, and Tom Simpson, who rode professionally from 1959 to 1967.

The 50 Cycling Heroes to be inducted are:

Pat Adams

Caroline Alexander

Brian Annable

David Baker

Sid Barras

Stuart Benstead

Chris Boardman MBE

Bill Bradley

Beryl Burton OBE

Keith Butler

Arthur Campbell MBE

Brian Cossavella

Doug Dailey MBE

Tony Doyle MBE

Ian Emmerson OBE

Malcolm Elliott

Benny Foster OBE

Tim Gould

Eileen Gray CBE

Dave Hemsley

Barry Hoban

Dale Holmes

Mandy Jones

Peter Keen OBE

Peter King CBE

Stan Kite

Phil Liggett MBE

Craig Maclean

Paul Manning MBE

John & Doreen Mallinson

Yvonne McGregor MBE

Gerry McDaid

Jason McRoy

Chas Messenger

George Millar

Robert Millar

Graeme Obree

Hugh Porter MBE

Jason Queally MBE

John Rawnsley

Brian Robinson

Alan Rushton

Tom Simpson

Eddie Soens

Colin Sturgess

Dot Tilbury MBE

Graham Webb

Les West

Sean Yates

Tony Yorke OBE