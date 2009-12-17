British Cycling to honour 50 Cycling Heroes
First inductees into British Cycling Hall of Fame
British Cycling has announced the first 50 cyclists to be honoured in the British Cycling Hall of Fame. The list includes well-known names Chris Boardman, Phil Liggett, Graeme Obree and Tom Simpson.
The “50 Cycling Heroes” will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at British Cycling's 50th anniversary gala February 20, in Manchester.
The selection panel chose from 300 nominations made by the public, ranging from riders to coaches to administrators and volunteers. The panel, consisting of journalists and representatives from British Cycling, purposely excluded those who are still active.
"We made a conscious decision not to select elite riders who are still competing at an international level or coaches and managers at the top of their game,” said panel member Victoria Pendleton, Olympic and six-time World track champion.
“We also agreed we should recognise administrators and volunteers who have been active in the sport over many years and have made a significant contribution to it during that time. There have also been several posthumous awards."
Brian Cookson, British Cycling's president, was thrilled with the public's response, calling it "phenomenal ,” and adding, “With such a fantastic number of nominations this year we have decided to make the Hall of Fame an annual event to enable us to recognise more recent and current cycling successes."
The Cycling Heroes include Chris Boardman, who claimed the hour record three times (later known as the athletes hour) in addition to Olympic gold and World time trial and track titles; former amateur rider and cycling journalist Phil Liggett; two-time World hour record holder and two-time World track champion Graham Obree, and Tom Simpson, who rode professionally from 1959 to 1967.
The 50 Cycling Heroes to be inducted are:
Pat Adams
Caroline Alexander
Brian Annable
David Baker
Sid Barras
Stuart Benstead
Chris Boardman MBE
Bill Bradley
Beryl Burton OBE
Keith Butler
Arthur Campbell MBE
Brian Cossavella
Doug Dailey MBE
Tony Doyle MBE
Ian Emmerson OBE
Malcolm Elliott
Benny Foster OBE
Tim Gould
Eileen Gray CBE
Dave Hemsley
Barry Hoban
Dale Holmes
Mandy Jones
Peter Keen OBE
Peter King CBE
Stan Kite
Phil Liggett MBE
Craig Maclean
Paul Manning MBE
John & Doreen Mallinson
Yvonne McGregor MBE
Gerry McDaid
Jason McRoy
Chas Messenger
George Millar
Robert Millar
Graeme Obree
Hugh Porter MBE
Jason Queally MBE
John Rawnsley
Brian Robinson
Alan Rushton
Tom Simpson
Eddie Soens
Colin Sturgess
Dot Tilbury MBE
Graham Webb
Les West
Sean Yates
Tony Yorke OBE
