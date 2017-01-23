British Cycling mourns loss of promising racer Charlie Craig - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 Ex-world cup rider Nick Craig was involved in the design of the Dalby course (Image credit: Russell Burton) Image 2 of 3 The Twenty16 Sho-Air team lead the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 2015 Synergy Baku Cycling Project team (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project)

The British Cycling community is mourning the loss of promising young cyclo-cross racer Charlie Craig from Derbyshire. The 15-year-old son of former national champion Nick Craig died in his sleep on Friday night.

Related Articles Van Winden leaves Synergy Baku for LottoNL-Jumbo

"Yesterday, our world fell apart," Nick Craig wrote on Facebook. "Our beautiful lovely little boy Charlie went to sleep but never woke up. I don't know what else to write just now, but he will be with his little angel niece."

Charlie Craig was 15, and won this season's National Trophy Cyclocross Series at the under-16 level.

British Cycling programmes director, Andy Harrison, expressed his condolences in a press release. "Charlie was a promising young rider who had his whole life ahead of him. Everyone involved with the team is devastated by this news and, naturally, all of our thoughts are with Charlie's family."

Sho-Air takes title sponsor role with Twenty20

The US women's Twenty20 team announced today that Sho-Air International has moved up to the title sponsor role for this season. Last season, the team raced as Twenty20-RideBiker, and the RideBiker Alliance will continue its partnership with the team, which is focusing its efforts on developing riders for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I am grateful to Scott Tedro and his Sho-Air brand for their continued support of the team," commented Twenty20 General Manager, Nicola Cranmer. "As both an entrepreneur and investor, Scott understands the direction of the moving needle of women's cycling and that momentum matches what he and his company are looking for."

The team is currently in Australia, having taken part in the Santos Women's Tour, and will remain there for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. Riders will also take part in the UCI Track World Cup in Los Angeles on February 25-26 in preparation for April 12-16 UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong.

Sho-Air Twenty20 for 2017: Hannah Arensman, Sofia Arreola, Holly Breck, Larissa Connors, Chloe Dygert, Annie Foreman-Mackey, Jasmin Glaesser, Nina Laughlin, Shayna Powless, Steph Roorda, Gretchen Stumhofer, Leah Thomas, Jamie Whitmore.

Synergy Baku focusing on developing Azeri riders

The UCI Continental Synergy Baku team from Azerbaijan is focusing its efforts in 2017 on developing its Azeri riders. Seven have remained on the team, and former Russian-registered Kirill Pozdnyakov has taken on citizenship in Azerbaijan. Josip Rumac (Croatia) is now the only non-Azeri rider in the team.



