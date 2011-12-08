British Cycling increases support for mountain biking

Image 1 of 3 2010 Downhill World Champion Tracy Moseley (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 2011 Downhill World Champion Danny Hart (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 3 2011 Junior Downhill World Champion Manon Carpenter (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling announced on Thursday an increase in resources for its downhill mountain bike riders in 2012, which will act as a stepping stone for a more integrated off-road development programme for 2013 - 2017, encompassing the cross country, downhill, four cross and cyclo-cross disciplines.

Four-time British Mountain Bike Champion Will Longden has been appointed as Downhill Co-ordinator and will also provide additional support to British Cycling's existing cross country and cyclo-cross programmes. The increase in resources will allow for more budget to be allocated to downhill training and competition, plus an increase in downhill riders on the Athlete Medical Scheme.

2011 World Cup Champion Tracy Moseley, who has been involved in the project from the outset and has benefited from the support of British Cycling over the past two years said, "The British downhillers have consistently enjoyed success over the years at world championship level so it's very exciting to see British Cycling get involved in the discipline and to receive more support from them.

"The downhill discipline can only benefit from the knowledge, experience and training methods British Cycling has successfully proven across the cycling disciplines and this is a real boost for riders and the future of the sport in our country."

At the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland, Britain's Danny Hart won the elite men's downhill world championship while Manon Carpenter earned the rainbow stripes in the junior women's downhill race.