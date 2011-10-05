British Cycling boosted by £1m Sport England grant

Sir Chris Hoy, Chris Boardman MBE, Doug Dailey MBE and British Cycling President, Brian Cookson OBE are interviewed by Sky's Dermot Murnaghan (L-R). (Image credit: PA Images)

Fresh from success at the highest level, with Team GB topping the medal table at the road world championships in Denmark, British Cycling today received a huge boost at grassroots level in the form of a £1 million Sport England grant.

The money will be used to help get a further 12,000 people using their bikes on a weekly basis, through the expansion of programmes such as Sky Ride, Breeze and Go-Ride. Sky Ride Local, a series of community rides held across the country, was regularly oversubscribed this year and could be a focus for some of the investment.

Sport England chief executive Jennie Price said the money was given to British Cycling in recognition of their success in encouraging community sport. In total, they'll receive an additional £1,058,000 to what has already been earmarked. It's part of a £3.5m pot split between a number of Olympic sports and aimed at driving participation beyond next summer.