British Mountain Bike Race Series returns for 2011

Image 1 of 2 Liam Killeen (Great Britain) has a brilliant race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Oli Beckingsale (Giant) is looking forward to the Dalby World Cup round. (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com)

The British Mountain Bike Race Series will return for 2011, with the first round being held at Sherwood Pines over the weekend of March 26-27.

The five-round series will visit Dalby Forest on April 16-17 to give racers a taste of what's to come at the Dalby World Cup in May. It will conclude at Newnham Park on September 24-25. Two of the rounds will be UCI category 1 races and three will be category 2.

The series hopes to build on the 3,000-plus riders taking part in last year's events. To do this, it has changed the format so that races will mostly take place on Sundays in order to fit in with busy lifestyles.

There's also an elite prize fund of £15,000, trophies for the top three finishers in every category and UCI points up for grabs. That should attract high quality national and international riders, such as 2010 National Champion Liam Killeen and 2010 Series Points Champion Oli Beckingsale, as well as Canadian star Geoff Kabush.

For more information on the British Mountain Bike Cross Country Race Series, visit www.britishxc.com.

2011 British Mountain Bike Race Series - Cross country

March 26-27: Round 1 - Sherwood Pines

April 16-17: Round 2 - Dalby Forest

June 11-12: Round 3 - Wasing Estate

June 25-26: Round 4 - Margam Park

September 24-25: Round 5 (finals) - Newnham Park (includes enduro, flood lit cross and team relay)