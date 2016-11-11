British Cycling begins new CEO search - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 British Cycling Chief Executive Officer Ian Drake poses for a portrait session on September 28, 2011 in Manchester, England. Image 2 of 3 2001 Worlds: Jan Ullrich (German) awaits the start of the men's road race in Lisbon, Portugal (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Trek-Segafredo riders visit the US Embassy in Berne during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Cycling announced its search for a new chief executive to step in place of outgoing CEO Ian Drake, who plans to step down in April.

The organisation is seeking "an outstanding leader who will harness full responsibility for driving business growth, increased participation and ensuring effective governance of an internationally-renowned sporting organisation", it said in a press release.

While Drake has come under criticism for his handling of British Cycling's recent crises, including the allegations of sexism and discrimination by Shane Sutton, the ongoing investigation into Team Sky and its handling of Lizzie Armitstead's whereabouts issues, Drake denied his departure had anything to do with these events.

"Some time ago I made the decision that the Rio Games would be my last as CEO of British Cycling," Drake said last month. "I believe that the end of this Olympic cycle is the natural moment for a new CEO to take the organisation forward into the Tokyo Games and beyond."

Current British Cycling president Bob Howden said today that "It's a very exciting time for British Cycling with a ground-breaking partnership with HSBC UK beginning next year and the start of a fresh four-year cycle in the run up to Tokyo. The organisation's membership is at 130,000 - its highest ever level - and the appetite for cycling shows no signs of slowing."

"This is an incredible opportunity for an innovative, inspirational leader to come on board and drive further results across all levels of the sport."

Ullrich escapes jail time in high speed car crash

Jan Ullrich will not face time behind bars for a 2014 car crash that left two others injured.

The offence was reduced when expert witnesses said he was driving no more than 132 km/h instead of the previously alleged 140 km/h. The higher speed would have resulted in the more severe charges of reckless driving which could have entailed a prison sentence. Prosecutors are now asking for a suspended sentence and a fine.

The incident took place in Thrurgau, Switzerland in May of 2014. Ullrich failed to stop in time at an intersection and drove into two stopped vehicles.

Berne Tour de France stage costs exceeded budget

The Swiss town of Berne will paid more to host the Tour de France than it had planned for, according to Rad-Net. The German outlet reported today that the budget for the canton will cost half again as much as had been planned to host a stage finish, rest day and stage start.

The government approved a loan of 846,000 Swiss francs to cover the excess, (785,000 euros). The total costs for the Swiss capital amounted to around 2.5 million Swiss francs.

Beat Cycling Club aims for 2018 Pro Team

A new Dutch group is aiming to create a professional cycling team on a different model from what is now common: the BEAT Cycling Club was announced today.

The RebelGroup co-owner Edwin Gulickx founded the club along with former Giant-Alpecin PR agent Geert Broekhuizen in March with the aim of creating "a sustainable professional cycling team based on the club model – a cycling club in which fans, riders and pros are closely involved".

Broekhuizen said the team will generate revenue from "multiple sources", rather than the usual sponsorship model, and maintain "its own identity, which makes it possible for members and partners to experience cycling at the highest level, from within the sport."

The group hopes to launch the club in 2017 and its professional team in 2018.

"It is the first time that cycling fans can take control themselves and set up a professional cycling team," Gulickx said. "Through their influence in the club, everybody can contribute – with ideas, participation and money – to the first cycling club in history to participate in the Tour de France."

Visit www.beatcycling.club to sign up.