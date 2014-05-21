Ullrich car crash sends two to hospital

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jan Ullrich, Rapha fan, does a photo shoot on his birthday (Image credit: Jan Ulrich) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich time trials in the 1996 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich was involved a car crash which has sent two people to hospital. The former pro cyclist hit two cars at an intersection, and his car ended up in a nearby field. All three cars suffered major damage in the accident in Thrurgau, Switerland.

Swiss police gave him an alcohol test at the scene, which is said to have given a result of 1.4 pro mille, or 1.4%, which is above the Swiss limit of 0.05%. He was then given blood and urine tests, and his driver's licence was taken away.

According to Blick.ch, Ullrich approached an intersection Monday evening at about 8 pm., with a car stopped at a stop sign. He was unable to brake in time and hit the car, a Citroen, which rolled over and landed again on its tires in a field. Ullrich also hit an Alfa Romeo, which stayed on the road. Ullrich was not injured.

The German, who has lived in Switzerland since 2002, at first denied being drunk. However, in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, he said, “It is inexcusable, that I was driving while under the influence of alcohol. That was a huge mistake, which I deeply regret."

“I will and must face the consequences; what these will be, of course no one can yet say.” He added that the crash victims who had gone to hospital have already been released, and that he will personally apologize to all involved.

Ullrich apologized for the accident, telling Blick.ch, “I am sorry. Thank God there were no deaths. I was in stress, coming back from a meeting and wanted to get home as quickly as possible. My God, that can happen to anyone.” He also admitted to driving about 20 km/h too fast.

It was the former Tour de France winner's second such accident. In 2002 he was involved in another accident in Freiburg. He also was charged with drunk driving in that case.